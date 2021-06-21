$83.73 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce sales of $83.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $91.70 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $61.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $348.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

RARE opened at $94.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.14.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,458 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

