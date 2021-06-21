$845.52 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report $845.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $843.07 million and the highest is $849.17 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $794.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,772.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,594 shares of company stock worth $7,473,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.63 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.78.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

