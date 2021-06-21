88mph Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $177,463.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $28.93 or 0.00091923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.50 or 0.00662472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00079578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039470 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 390,995 coins and its circulating supply is 364,882 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

