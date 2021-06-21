8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.13. 1,151,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.11. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,907.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,079 shares of company stock valued at $162,644. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

