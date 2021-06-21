9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) versus Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Head to Head Review

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 67.63 -$27.51 million ($0.63) -2.70 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$61.50 million ($0.58) -2.41

Leap Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than 9 Meters Biopharma. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 9 Meters Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Leap Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 9 0 3.00

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 186.76%. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus price target of $4.71, suggesting a potential upside of 236.73%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and 9 Meters Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics -1,961.13% -59.46% -51.52% 9 Meters Biopharma N/A -120.30% -81.23%

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats 9 Meters Biopharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS. It also develops NM-102, a small molecule peptide; NM-003, a proprietary long-acting glucagon-like peptide-2; and NM-004, a double-cleaved mesalamine with an immunomodulator for rare and/or orphan indications. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration with the Duke Clinical Research Institute to support the clinical development of NM-002. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

