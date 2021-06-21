9,827 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.75 on Monday, hitting $420.52. The company had a trading volume of 196,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,294. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $425.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

