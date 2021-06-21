Aave (AAVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $220.09 or 0.00677952 BTC on popular exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $374.29 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00022369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00042240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00080985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,800,321 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

