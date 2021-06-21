Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.37. 180,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,104,304. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

