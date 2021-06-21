Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $6.95 on Monday, reaching $396.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $285.57 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $374.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.