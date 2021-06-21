AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 87,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.05. 59,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,984. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

