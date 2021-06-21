Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Insider Marc W. Booth Sells 5,909 Shares

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc W. Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of Acacia Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $26,157.56.

Shares of Acacia Research stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. 4,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,000. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $304.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 126.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

