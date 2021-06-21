Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 53,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

