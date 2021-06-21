Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

AKR stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $65,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after buying an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,855,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

