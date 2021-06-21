Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $103,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 146,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.41.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.97. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $199.47 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The company has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

