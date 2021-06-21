AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $88,796.45 and $8,893.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.