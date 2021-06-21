ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $101.75

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.75, but opened at $99.01. ACM Research shares last traded at $97.98, with a volume of 397 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

