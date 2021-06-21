Adam Meister Sells 2,235 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talend alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60.

Shares of TLND stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 149,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,482. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Talend by 818.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 641,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,809,000 after acquiring an additional 571,447 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after acquiring an additional 999,140 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 201,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.