Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $96,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $195,345.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.88. 571,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,118. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after buying an additional 3,669,449 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after buying an additional 1,928,207 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,988,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,441 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.