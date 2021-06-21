Add.xyz (ADD) Market Cap Achieves $1.32 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $7,600.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

