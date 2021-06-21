Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adecco Group in a report issued on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adecco Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
