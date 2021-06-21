Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AHEXY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $33.75 on Monday. Adecco Group has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

