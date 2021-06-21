adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €286.45 ($337.00) and last traded at €287.10 ($337.76). 950,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €291.85 ($343.35).

Several research firms have commented on ADS. Independent Research set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €292.08 ($343.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €284.12.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

