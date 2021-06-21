Adient Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 8,265 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 217% compared to the typical volume of 2,608 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 63,783 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,813,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.26. 4,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.68.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

