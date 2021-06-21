Adshares Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $95,033.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015628 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00019083 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,603,137 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

