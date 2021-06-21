Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Director Purchases $79,120.00 in Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AAP traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.20. 12,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.56. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.