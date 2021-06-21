Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,879 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $3,134,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,323,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,884,000 after acquiring an additional 549,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.