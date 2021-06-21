AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Up 7.2%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. 2,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 211,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market cap of $838.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,542,000 after acquiring an additional 172,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

