Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANNSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $165.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.45. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

