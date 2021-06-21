Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Up 7.6%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77. 14,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 607,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

