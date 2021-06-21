Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEOXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

AEOXF opened at $151.08 on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.19.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.