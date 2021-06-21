AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of AeroVironment worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $109.81 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,237,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

