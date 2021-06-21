Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist decreased their target price on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of AFRM traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.80. 4,373,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $362,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $171,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $131,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

