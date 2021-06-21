AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 4.6% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.03. 2,595,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,010,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 4.73.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 287.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,239.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

