Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.95

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 722153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

AGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

