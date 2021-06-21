Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce sales of $1.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.82 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $60.46 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

