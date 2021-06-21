AI Doctor Trading Down 27.7% Over Last Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $56,799.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.00680528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00080418 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

