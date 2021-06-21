Aigang (AIX) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $47,381.75 and $9.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00055299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00021492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.45 or 0.00654916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00078917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039350 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

