Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.28. 539,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.60. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.83.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,826 shares of company stock worth $698,903. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,869 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 897,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 85,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,326,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.