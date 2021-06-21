Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Alarm.com worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,605,342.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,632,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,748 shares of company stock worth $13,640,517 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $83.29 on Monday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

