Alchemint Standards Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $112,070.97 and $19.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00117477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00148253 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,573.75 or 0.99825039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

