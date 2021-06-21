Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $1.73 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.00332882 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00131677 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00195416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004867 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.