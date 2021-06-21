Alexandre Bourassa Sells 16,667 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574.

SIS stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting C$20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 44,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$11.60 and a twelve month high of C$20.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 39.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 92.81%.

SIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

