Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Shares of ALFVY stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $38.16.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
