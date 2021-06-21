Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of ALFVY stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $38.16.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

