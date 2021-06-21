Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.06. 14,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $38.16.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.