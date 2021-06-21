Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.06. 14,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $38.16.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

