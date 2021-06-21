Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.
Shares of AQN opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86,187 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
