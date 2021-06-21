Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86,187 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

