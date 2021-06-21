Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $168.84 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00036473 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00217760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010635 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.42 or 0.03961442 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,568,330,786 coins and its circulating supply is 3,088,291,498 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

