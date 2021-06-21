Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222,642 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Alibaba Group worth $740,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $212.18 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.70. The stock has a market cap of $574.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

