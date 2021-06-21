Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $601.64 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $251.11 and a one year high of $647.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $592.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.