Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of Apartment Income REIT worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,786,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $12,434,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

