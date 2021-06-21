Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,020 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of FMC worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in FMC by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $112.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

